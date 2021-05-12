Zinedine Zidane wants to turn the page after the monumental arbitration controversy that unleashed the penalty awarded to Militao by hand against Sevilla last Sunday. «I don’t talk about this anymore. I trust football and everyone does their job. I’m not going to say anything else, because if I say something it’s going to get messy. We want to do our job, “said the Real Madrid coach on the eve of the clash against Granada at Nuevo Los Cármenes, another final for the Whites in their attempt to win the league title.

The man from Marseille advocated a unification of criteria to avoid the numerous controversies generated in a campaign in which the referees and the VAR have once again been in the eye of the hurricane. «I am not going to enter into polemics. What I’m saying is that things have to be clear to everyone. The VAR is there to improve football. What I’m saying is that things have to be clarified», It affected.

Zidane stressed again and again that he only thinks about the three league games that remain to close the course, so he avoided talking about his future again, despite being asked about it at various times during his appearance. «There are three games and I only think about these things», Emphasized the míster. Do you already work in the future? Have you decided which signings you want for the coming campaign? They questioned him. “No way. Only in the three games, “he cut off.

He praised Granada, a team that has accumulated eleven consecutive defeats against Real Madrid. «Granada has had a phenomenal season. It is a very good team with a coach who is doing great. Tomorrow is another difficulty for us. We have to make a top match, one hundred percent and compete from minute one to the end», Highlighted Zidane.

Balance



The whites will go to the stake in the Nasrid fiefdom with numerous casualties that will force Zidane to resort again to the quarry, despite the fact that Raúl González will lose troops in Castilla’s fight for promotion to the Second Division. «The first team is always important, but also Castilla. It is playing a lot, but if we need players we will pull the second team. It is good for everyone. We get along well and we are in total communication to get things done, “he said when asked about his relationship with the coach of the first Real Madrid subsidiary.

He downplayed the rumors that place Vinicius as a possible bargaining chip in an operation that would bring Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. «Here we talk about many things. It is Real Madrid. We know that people like to talk about transfers, about changes. This is not the time to talk about it. The moment is of the three games and the players think only about that. When I see my players thinking only about the three games, for me it is a joy», He replied.

Finally, he denied that Real Madrid’s season can be described as bad in the event that the League escapes them. Everything can happen. We can win it as we lose it. The most important thing is to give everything and how we act on the court. We played good games and the season is long. I am not going to say that there is a bad season because that is when you do not give everything on the court. 2017 was a phenomenal season and we were able to lose the league in the last game. The most important thing is what you can control, and then whatever happens.