“I enjoy every day, I don’t look further.” Zinedine Zidane has been saying it every time he is assaulted with presumptions about his future and if that day to day of Marseilles is limited to his games as a coach, today he will enjoy it for the 250th time. Those are his games with the first white team, awarded with eleven titles, almost one for every 24 coached games. A brutal record.

From that Zizou to this Zizou

On January 9, 2016, Zidane’s second life began, that of a coach. A 5-0 premonitory to Deportivo, an appetizer of what was to come. He was only 43 years, six months and 17 days old and it had been almost a decade (in days, 3,534) since he said goodbye to the Bernabéu as a footballer, when he retired as Galactic Emperor despite the fact that he still had a year left on his contract. That cold January day began a journey for which he had run first as Ancelotti’s assistant (he was in the Tenth) and then in Castilla.

A coach Zizou who has placed himself in the club’s Olympus, hand in hand with Miguel Muñoz, the only one who has directed more games (498) than him. This same campaign the French surpassed one of his teachers, Del Bosque, who stayed at 233. In two stages. First part of the film with 100 games until the final in Kiev, 149 later in the sequel, until today. That return of the desired one, in 2019, raised doubts but not in a man who knew both parties well. To Zidane, for having him as an assistant, and to Madrid, for being his coach. “Zidane and Real Madrid are the perfect marriageThis round is going to work, “said Carlo Ancelotti from Italy.

The amount of records, football monuments and data for the club’s history have been cascading down. From his gaze to a revered place in the club, Factory, from where has made their debut so far to thirteen homegrown players: Mayoral, Seoane, Yáñez, Luismi Quezada, Enzo Zidane, Óscar Rodríguez, Franchu, Tejero, Luca Zidane, Marvin, Arribas, Chust and Hugo Duro. Leagues, two, Champions, three, and so on up to eleven titles covered by praetorians in which Benzema (203 games under his command) has been his protégé, standard-bearer and, finally, reason to show his chest. “Karim is the host,” he said without restriction just a month ago. Behind, with 202, comes Kroos, another of his untouchables. “When I retire I will be able to say that I trained Toni.” Interestingly, Lucas Vázquez has been the seventh most used, in 185 games. Full certification that he is one of yours, even if it was starting as a substitute. Zidane has not stopped increasing the record of the entity while he smiled when he heard that his “was a flower” because he did it systematically imposing himself on the vast majority of his colleagues.

His ‘flower’ is to systematically defeat his rivals

His ‘favorite’ rival coach is precisely Mendilibar, the one who visits him in his 250th match as white coach. The Basque coach has been measured nine times, with eight wins and only one draw. By number of face-to-face occasions, Simeone: out of 13 derbies he has won six, they have drawn five and only the Cholo has won two. In fact, Simeone and Mendilibar are the only ones who continue in their respective positions since that January 9, 2016 in which Zidane did his kilometer 1 with that 5-0 to Depor. What’s more, in the first of that day only Emery, Abelardo, Marcelino and Javi Gracia continue, although now on different benches. Zidane’s persistence and permanence are rare. Except for the hiatus with Lopetegui and Solari, Zidane has been seen in that period against four coaches on the other side of the airlift: Luis Enrique, Valverde, Setién and now Koeman. They all won Classics.

Zidane and Muñoz, legends.

Your balance against other coaches Against the rival Matches Won Ties Lost Simeone 13 6 5 two Beg 9 8 one 0 Imanol Sheriff 9 4 two 3 Ernesto Valverde 8 5 two one Asier Garitano 7 6 0 one Quique Setien 7 3 two two Bordalás 6 5 one 0 Berizzo 6 4 one one Eusebius 5 5 0 0 Gaizka Garitano 5 4 one 0

In this period, his biggest victory has been a 7-1 at Depor (in 2018) and a 1-7 at Copa del Rey a la Cultural (in 2016). On the reverse of the coin, the 4-1 suffered this same course (on November 8) at Mestalla has been the only time that a Real Madrid under the leadership of the Franco-Algerian coach conceded four goals.

The footballers most used by Zidane Soccer player Matches Goals Assists Benzema 203 101 46 Kroos 202 18 52 Casemiro 192 25 16 Modric 190 14 29 Varane 187 9 5 Lucas Vazquez 185 twenty 44 Isco 175 27 26 Bouquets 173 3. 4 8 Carvajal 162 two 36 Marcelo 155 10 39

Data and more data than He already blew up the air in his 100th game and that does not usually matter too much to Zidane himself, more concerned with maintaining his own state of happiness and around him, the famous Happy. The same Florentino Pérez who appeared disconcerted at Zidane’s goodbye on May 31, 2018 thanked the gods of this sport for the return of Marseille after the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia: “Zizou is a gift from heaven”. An almost paternal-filial relationship, because the maximum white president continues to assure, proudly, that the Madridistas thank him even today for signing … the footballer Zidane. That has not prevented the ups and downs of results from the emergence of names that are highly regarded by the club’s highest levels, such as Mourinho, Pochettino and Joachim Löw.



In his dealings with the club, not everything has been days of wine and roses, nor with recent signings and departures, such as his endless pulse with the dissident Bale. He publicly faced the entity, a rare thing in Zidane, for the signing of Kepa and time proved him right in his way of handling that transition between Keylor and Courtois, but his insistence on bringing Hazard, whom he had been recommending since 2012 , has come out frog at the moment. He is also blamed for not being able to fit in with Odegaard.

Issues of personnel and dispatch management, which wear but do not cloud Zidane’s almost immaculate career. Add and continue to 250 and for now it promises more, although there are heirs like Raúl each time closer to the boiling point. But that one, as the cliffhangers cinematographic, is another story.