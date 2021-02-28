Zinedine Zidane is sick of being asked about the renewal of Sergio Ramos, still without significant progress in the absence of four months to conclude his contract. The Marseille coach made it clear this Sunday in the Valdebebas press room when he was questioned about the situation of the Real Madrid captain, who is still on medical leave after his knee operation. You always ask me. It’s awesome, man. What am I going to tell you more now? I’m going to repeat you out of respect. What I want is for it to be fixed as soon as possible but other than that, nothing. Tomorrow we have a game, “he snapped.

The positive part for Zizou is that for the fundamental duel this Monday against Real Sociedad recovers Valverde, Marcelo, Rodrygo and Odriozola, who have trained with the group for the second day in a row. The infirmary begins to empty, though Hazard, Benzema and Militao, who is in the final stretch of his recovery, Ramos and Carvajal are still out. Facing the derby on March 7 at the Metropolitano, Militao and Benzema could already be ready.

The duel against Real ?: «We know the game that we are going to have tomorrow. It is a team that knows how to play and is doing very well. Then, we have to propose on the field. We have to keep improving but always thinking that we are at home and what we want is to add ”. Zidane trusts that Madrid will respond again in an extreme situation: «In our club we know how to prevail in critical moments. It has always been like this. In the season there are difficulties and also good things, but this is long and there are many games left. We have not won anything. We must continue with what we are doing.

He considers that the fight for the League will continue until the end and that Atlético will withstand the pressure: «Now the League is three. Tomorrow it will be two and then four. Everyone has their opinion. The League is open to all and whoever is ahead has the advantage. But there are many points left and we are going to continue with our thing ».

Back with Isco Alarcón, who played a remarkable game in Bergamo after many weeks without hardly intervening, Zidane remarked that he has him but that the competition is great in that area. «We know Isco and his qualities. In the Atalanta game he played well and tomorrow he will count like everyone else. It’s my turn to manage the minutes, and it’s not easy when you have such good players. But with Isco we will count. Isco can play in one or two positions, not 40. He is working well and must be patient and, when it is his turn, do it well like the other day ».