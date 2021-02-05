Zinedine Zidane is fed up with the criticism received and what he understands as a denial of his work. «I think I am the only one who thinks that every day I am away. I dont know. I’m not happy that they ask me every time we play a bad game. I don’t deserve this treatment from the press. I am lucky to be able to work with this team. We won the League last year, I expect a little respect. If we do not arrive, I am the first to assume my responsibility. I’m a little angry. In addition, I have been locked up in the cage for two weeks and I want to go out and show that I am going to fight to the end, “said the Real Madrid coach in his first appearance at the Valdebebas Sports City after overcoming the coronavirus.

The Marseillais, who in other times cleared up questions with a smile, was harsher than ever and made a fiery defense of his work and his staff. I don’t know what will happen. There is talk of many things, that the coach is going to change. I have always said that I am fortunate to be here and I will take advantage of it until the last day. I’m not leaving it. The players are not going to quit. What the players want is to show what we are. There is a lot of talk about an uncomfortable situation. We are not very fine, lately we have not won enough games, but we are encouraged to try to change the situation, “said the coach, who hit his critics over and over again. «In the end you do your job. But it’s true that one day I’m out, the next a little bit inside, then if we draw or lose I’m out. It’s reality. It is what you are doing. I accept it. I get angry to tell you that you do your job but that we are going to try to do ours, which is to show our face. We are going to fight like you do in your work. But you have to respect a little these people who work, “he added.

Zidane does not hide the need to undertake changes in the future, but he demands respect and that he be allowed to work. «I am sure that next year something has to be done. But this year we deserve this. This template deserves to follow and put its face. Above all I talk to the fans. We have to put our face no matter what happens, people are there. It’s easy to say ‘I’m going to fuck’. No. We are going to fight for the fans, they are fans that love their team very much. He wants to see him win, play well and that’s what we are going to try, “he said at a press conference in which he refused to give up the League. «We have two competitions, there are 54 points at stake in the League. We have six games before playing the Champions League. We are going to fight both competitions until the end, ”said the Frenchman.

Beyond his anger with the press, Zidane again handed Eden Hazard a cape, in the dry dock again. «It is very complicated, for him the first, because what he wants is to demonstrate, to be well. It is very difficult for him. One day we will see him play well, without injuring himself. Hopefully it is after this injury that he has now, “he said about the Belgian, who will be out for four to six weeks due to a muscle injury in the left anterior rectus. “We know the player he is and we need him one hundred percent,” he continued about the winger, who has been going through an ordeal since he signed for Real Madrid. He is not happy with the situation. He does everything to be well, but they are things that happen in life. You have to accept and change something to make the situation different. He is the first who wants to be well, “he added.

He referred to Martin Odegaard’s march to Arsenal in the winter market. «He wanted to go out, he wanted to play. We have talked about it two or three times. When it’s a player demand… I knew about Martin. He told him to stay, that you had to fight, have peace of mind. It’s long and we needed it, it was my request. It was not like that and it is everyone’s decision. The important thing is that he is happy and we are here, “he said about the Norwegian.

He also spoke of the bad moment that Vinicius is going through, less and less incisive. «Vinicius has to do his job, what he knows how to do. He is 19 years old, he has to learn many things, like all young people. He tries and we are going to help him play well. I do not claim anything more than that, “he said about the Brazilian.