Zidane has been absent from the bench for several years now, because after his last spell at Real Madrid, the Frenchman chose to take a break and after a year or more of sabbatical, resume his career as France coach, a move which is completely ruled out, since Deschamps overnight and after leading France to another world cup final, has renewed as Le Blues coach until 2026.
It is a fact that Zinedine and his entourage saw themselves at the forefront of the team from 2023, however, Didier met his objectives and his renewal was automatic. That being the case, the Frenchman will not look back on his desire to return to the bench after a couple of years off, however, he is very clear about what his routes are to follow and in his head he has not the slightest interest in take any team that is not that of France.
The legend of Real Madrid would have closed the door to making selections and would have had at least 4 strong options for it, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and the last interested United States, however, regardless of whether they attract his attention or not, the The Frenchman only wants to take on the National Team of his country and while that can happen, the coach will wait until the summer to receive an offer from a club in the 5 major leagues in Europe to resume his career.
#Zidane #selections #resume #career
