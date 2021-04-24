Madrid goes with the tire on the ground, I wrote here the other day. And so it goes. To sweeten the image, I will remember that this is how Olano won that World Cup that we all thought Indurain was going to win. So, even though he is, giving up draws against Getafe and Betis, nothing rules him out yet for the Champions League, which are other lopeces. There Madrid is feared, its legend magnifies and dwarfs rivals. Another thing is LaLiga. We’ll see what happens today, but of the four applicants (I include Sevilla) I think it is the one with the most difficulties. Players go in and out, exhausted, returning from injuries or falling into them.

Last night Carvajal returned after a long absence, and it is seen that he is missing, and Hazard even appeared, at the end, to see if he can still contribute something in this season finale. Sergio Ramos is still missing, whom we see more and more as the last page, Lucas Vázquez was missing, Kroos was missing, Mendy was missing, Modric played with pain … Players are missing from all teams, also yesterday at Betis (Fekir, without going any further away), but that feeling of a field hospital is only given by Madrid. His will keeps him standing and Zidane carefully shuffles the entrances and exits, getting what he can from each one, but the squad is short and is very punished.

Yesterday was a nice game in the rain, with a Betis that handles the ball well and that at the start pressed Madrid a lot, that when they managed to break that they went up, but without any presence on the outside. Neither Carvajal (he had been standing for 66 days) nor Nacho, this time lateral, could contribute much. As the second half progressed, Zidane moved the team, got Vinicius, who ended everything bad again, put Odriozola and Marcelo to move his wings, exposed the team to counterattacks and the players emptied, but the goal did not arrive. Exhaustion reduces clarity. There are five days left, but this is taking Madrid too long.