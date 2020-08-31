The reunion between Zidane and Bale will have to wait. The Welshman underwent the PCR test this Sunday at his home, although to leave to play with his team the Nations League matches against Finland (next Thursday) and against Bulgaria (three days later). These international commitments postpone his return to training with Madrid, at least, until next Monday, September 7.

Thus Zizou He avoids facing the main problem he has at the start of this 2020-21 course, which will be Bale’s eighth as a Madrid player at 31 years old. Coach and player will meet again after Gareth refused to travel to Manchester to play the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against City.

The situation between the two begins to be unsustainable, but the solution to the problem is not simple. At the moment there is no top-level club willing to assume the € 17M net that Bale receives per season and he, with a contract until 2022, you are not for the work of giving up your salary. Zidane wants him to leave, but he is aware that if no offers arrive for the 11th, he may be forced to try to hook him into the dynamics of the group, as happened last year.

James

The other hot potato is that of James Rodríguez, although the Colombian’s case seems to be resolved because the footballer is not willing to spend another season with little prominence. In fact, his signing for Everton is well advanced and all parties are confident that it can be resolved in the coming days. The Colombian attacker only has a contract until 2021 and that will cause Madrid not to ask for too high an amount for his transfer. The priority is to get rid of the high profile that a footballer perceives who does not count for Zidane and who already asked not to be called up in the last matches of last season because he has decided to leave the club. James is summoned this Monday along with the rest of his teammates, but with his mind set on leaving the Madrid discipline soon …