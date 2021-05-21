Madrid (AFP)

French coach Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s Spanish coach, expressed his happiness for summoning his compatriot and striker Karim Benzema to the national team after an absence of six years to compete in the European Cup finals next month, on the sidelines of the final stage of the “La Liga”, where his team is still at the center of the competition for the title .

Benzema has distinguished levels this season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions, including 22 in the domestic league, reaching the lowest hurdle of 20 in the last three seasons since the departure of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018.

Benzema had found himself outside the national team since a scandal surfaced of his compatriot Matteo Valbuena at the end of 2015, and exposed the role of the extortionist Real striker in this process, after the former Marseille and Lyon player and the current Greek Olympiacos player threatened not to publish the contents of a video in the media in exchange for payment. Of the money for one of his friends, but this denial ended after he was summoned Tuesday by coach Didier Deschamps to participate in the postponed European Cup 2020.

Zidane, who had previously criticized Deschamps’s logic by excluding his fellow countryman, confirmed: “I am very happy for Karim to return to the French national team, it was what he wanted, and I am very happy because he hoped it would happen.”

In response to a question during the press conference on the sidelines of the match if he had played a role in his return, he said: No, I had no role in Karim’s return, stressing that the latter had always done everything to return to the world champions.

Zidane urged public opinion and fans on social media to deal wisely with his player and the roosters in the finals, only hoping that they would leave him alone.

He continued, “I hope they will not take this course.” Hope we enjoy the football it has to offer and stop there.