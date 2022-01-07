The French coach has been resting from the benches since June 2021, when he finished his second spell at Real Madrid. According to Daniel Riolo, a journalist from Radio Monte Carlo, is preparing to land in the Parc des Princes in the next financial year.
Zinédine Zidane has been related to different clubs since he ended his stay in the merengue team, including a French team that has Didier Deschamps until next December, with participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, between November and that month. , the key to see if they have it.
Being that of Les Bleus The strongest rumor, there has been a turn of the helm in the rumor mill, which places him as a substitute in the 2022-23 season for a Mauricio Pochettino who does not quite convince the directors of the Parisian entity. The person in charge of providing this information is Daniel Riolo, in charge of giving the scoop that Lionel Messi would land in the French capital, with which he has a precedent to give him credibility.
In case this information is not interesting enough, he also assures that Zinédine Zidane himself values the option of directing Kylian Mbappé in the Parc des Princes. The French striker ends his contract in June and can now negotiate with any club. If this were to happen, it would be because a renovation that has been entrenched for years would have been achieved.
