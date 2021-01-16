A recurring debate. Technicians survive from the short-termism of the result. In a club with the tremendous demand of the Madrid, Zizou has decided to hold on to the old guard with all the consequences. It is hard to believe that the bet will help him maintain the rhythm in the League and he has fallen with a crash in the Super Cup to the first of change. The underlying problem is that their decisions collide head-on with the club’s strategy. All the young players who seemed to draw a horizon: Valverde, Odegaard, Vinicius or the injured Rodrygo have been losing prominence and, therefore, objective value. Few minutes sap your confidence and therefore your performance. The questioned transfer policy does not help to envision a too encouraging future for these young people, who see the door of the Bernabeu more closed than open.

Jovic, as a symptom. The most flagrant case is that of Luka jovic. If Real Madrid should not make a mistake, it is in the choice of its future forward. Pay 60 million for a footballer, which is much more than 16 First-class teams can spend on signings, to return it as a loan to the home club, with such a low performance in season and a half, it is terrible. It was naive to think that the long shadow of Christian it could be covered with a project. The level of Madrid’s striker has to be Lewandowsky, at the time, Harry Kane or Haaland. There is no middle ground. It takes a killer to make a difference, to give you the points you will need to compete in the titles and to appear in the big events. To get off that is to shoot yourself in the foot.

Communicating vessels. In that theory about the particular reciprocity between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which Alfredo Relaño explained so well it turns out that Barça, worse managed, technically bankrupt and with his elections postponed, his bet on the kids is balancing him out. Ansu Fati and Pedri sound like important projects even for the National Team, De Jong start catching flight from Ajax and even to Araujo and Mingueza already feel half well the Barça jacket. In such an exceptional year in every way, Zidane could not win titles, but it will cost more to explain inside the door than to have outlined the transition. In this sense, the strategy of the club and its coach are in the antipodes.