In Movistar LaLiga

Angry?: “Yes, very angry. They have to explain the rules of penalties to me. It is done. I spoke with the referee, he gave me an explanation and that’s it. He told me it was Militao’s hand and the other there was no hand. It’s very complicated, because we played a great game and we deserved much more. I don’t like to talk about the referees, but today the feeling is not good ”.

Do the referee’s explanations help you ?: “Not. In the end if there is any hand in the area, whistle it or not from both sides, that’s it. The other does not look at her. We have talked a lot about these things and nothing is going to change. Today we may be upset ”.

What is your assessment of the game ?: “We deserved all three points today. We are going to fight, there are three games to go ”.

What has the team lacked ?: “Start the game well. It has been difficult for us to enter. To start it has been complicated. Then we were in the second much better, with pace and enthusiasm, showing that we wanted to take the game. A great Madrid has been seen ”.

What was he looking for with the change in Modric? “You had to change something, put in a little more energy. The changes are not to punish one, it is to change something at a specific moment ”.

How do you see the League ?: “It is the situation now. Nothing happens. We are going to continue with the three games, to try to win ”.

At press conference

What did the referee say? Have your explanations convinced you ?: “I do not understand. If there is a hand, there is a hand from Militao and another from Sevilla. I was not convinced by what he told me, it is what there is and what he whistles. I never talk about it, but today I am angry, of course, because they have to explain the rules of the hands to me. There is also a hand in the Sevilla area. It is what it is. We are not going to change anything. Happy with our game. We deserved more, especially our second half, which has been spectacular. It was difficult for us to start, but the second half was very good ”.

Do you see anything strange ?: “It’s over, that’s it. We have talked about him saying that he has to explain the rules of the hand to me. It is done. Now we have to think about our next match. We are going to fight to the end, to the death ”.

Is it serious for football in general not to know the rules? Do you understand that the Madrid coach does not know the use of VAR ?: “Yes, we can talk now. It will not clear up now. That’s what bothers me. It is done. We have to think that we have three games to go. I’m also upset about the game we played, we deserved much more ”.

Is it worth it for the VAR to stay that way? Do you trust the VAR ?: “I trust football, in all people. The referees too, I’ve never gotten involved. But today I have seen a hand from Sevilla and another from Madrid and they only whistled our hand. It is done. It’s reality”.

How do you see the end of the League ?: “The feeling is good. I saw my players involved, they wanted to win the game. Very happy with the game. Three games to go. The team will be. We are going to play on Thursday, Sunday and we are going to concentrate ”.

Has Sevilla’s first goal changed the approach of the game a lot ?: “We finished the game with difficulty. Then after the goal it was different. We were better in the second half and we deserved the victory after the match we did ”.