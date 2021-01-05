Zidane came to the rescue of Florentino such a day as yesterday five years ago. Rafa Benítez did not start the team, which he overwhelmed with slogans. He arrived, put the house in order and won that Champions League and the next two. Then, in full glory, he abruptly quit. He preferred to take a distance, without anyone knowing why. After a few months he had to return to the rescue because the team, devoid of Cristiano’s 50 annual goals, he did not whistle neither with Lopetegui nor with Solari. He finished the season decently and the next LaLiga won with the old guard plus some useless reinforcements.

No fuss, as is he. With calm as a method, the most appropriate way to lead a team like the Madrid. The same calm as Del Bosque or Ancelotti, firm idea and gentle manners. This more bonhomie and sense of justice is what allows us to maintain authority in a group like Madrid. The power is given by the club, which signs and pays the contracts. The power to make the lineups. But authority, without which power loses legitimacy, is only granted by the led, and has to be cultivated and renewed every day. The five Champions of Madrid from florentinato arrived with these three coaches. Zidane it has won eleven titles in these five incomplete years.

With everything and that, he had to go through a few bad weeks recently, so much so that he was even seen in a bad mood, something very rare in him. An insidious murmur came from the club, amplified by the turf on duty: Florentino is not going to kick him out, but he should leave for dignity, since it is clear that this has gotten out of hand. The underlying accusation was the same one that once weighed on Del Bosque and Ancelotti: be too complacent with the players, not impose. A certain Madridismo with an authoritarian drive, with Florentino at the helm, still lives the nostalgia of the Mourinho years. Zidane he has yet to fight that shadow, but his old guard won’t turn his back on him.