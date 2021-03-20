Madrid (dpa)

Zinedine Zidane, the coach of Real Madrid’s Spanish football team, expressed his admiration for not summoning Karim Benzema, the star of the team, to participate with the French team, “the roosters”, after the player’s brilliance during the match, in which Real Madrid beat its host Celta Vigo 3/1, Today, Saturday, the twenty-eighth stage of the Spanish League

Benzema scored a double for Real Madrid during the first half, and made the third goal scored by Marco Asensio in the final seconds of the match, to raise Benzema’s score to 17 goals in third place in the list of scorers in the Spanish League, 4 goals behind Lionel Messi, the star of Barcelona, ​​and one goal behind Luis Suarez, the star. Atletico Madrid.

When Zidane asked after the match why Benzema did not return to the French national team despite his brilliance, Zidane expressed his admiration and lack of understanding of this matter, stressing that he carries a big question mark.

Zidane said: How can we understand his lack of participation with the French national team? Not many people understand that.

He added: As a Real Madrid coach, I am very happy about that. He played a very good role with the team today.

Zidane talked about Sergio Ramos, who missed Real Madrid today, due to his leg bruises, and the French coach said that Ramos will join the Spanish team, who will play a match within five days, which will clarify the picture more about the player’s condition and his readiness to return.