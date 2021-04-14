Madrid-Chelsea and PSG-City. Those are the semi-finals. In view of how the season started, it is surprising to see Madrid there, which passed a fifth to carry out the group stage. And he fell in the Cup and was very distant in LaLiga. It was when, in the depths of the crisis, we saw Zidane angry for the first time. “Let us work, we have the right to try.” And suddenly there he is, shoulder to shoulder in LaLiga with Atleti and Barça and into the semi-finals of the Champions League. Managing an impoverished squad, overcoming major injuries, there Zidane has this group of veterans who go with him wherever he asks.

Last night he had to bear the burden of Liverpool with a defense that was a pure patch. In the absence of Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, forced to place Nacho as center-back (Varane and Sergio Ramos were also missing), he took Valverde out of the wing and it worked. Liverpool locked him out, and also, although not so vigorously, after the break, and the two tests were well passed by that defense, based on attention and solidarity. He closed the gaps so well that Liverpool had to work so hard on occasions that the final stitch was reached in a difficult situation, of discomfort. Except for the first of all, a failure by Salah that could change the game.

Then, when he saw the team very left, he made two changes that collided, Odriozola and Rodrygo for Kroos and Vinicius, and it worked. Like later, when he took Isco out for Asensio to coolr. The weight of the game was borne by Liverpool, but Madrid never changed. Perhaps the English deserved a goal, but Madrid also deserved more advantage in the first leg. The fact is that he is in the semifinals with all of the law And maybe it’s time to remember that you got there without Sergio Ramos. Until recently, their absences were counted by losses. It no longer happens and that should make you think about renewal. All necessary, none essential.