Zidane has approved the loan of Jovic, who will be on loan from Real Madrid to Italy before Monday. The Serbian player already has on the table the three firm proposals that the club has received, which are those of Rome, Inter and Milan, in this order. They have also been joined by an interest, less intense and yet to be specified, from Manchester United, which is the most remote option. Madrid and the player agree on something: the destination must be the team in which Jovic is guaranteed more minutes of play. Roma is in the lead and leads the bid.

Real Madrid has high hopes for Jovic, who has the feeling that he is still a stranger in his own team. The Serbian arrived from the German Eintrach as one of the European forwards with the most future, but playing for Madrid is not easy and he ran into the best time of Benzema, who gave no choice to the competition. That is why in Concha Espina they believe that The best Jovic can do is go out on loan to a good team to play as a starter every week, grow up and come back set and mature, ready for the Bernabéu. This is what Zidane has made known to Jovic himself, who already considers the transfer as something good for his career.

The operation must be done, and it will be done if Madrid’s plans do not fail, before Monday. The negotiation with Roma is open. It advanced a lot on Monday afternoon and throughout the remainder of the week it should be finalized. The crux of the matter is in the four million of Jovic’s file, which Roma want to reduce. The player is not left, and Madrid can help by adjusting the price of the transfer with respect to the ten million that he was going to charge for Mayoral, who will remain in Zidane’s squad.

But the bid has been joined by Inter, which offers better economic conditions to Madrid and Jovic, and Milan, which has in favor of the good response it has given with Brahim, another yielded by the white club. The United option, although Jovic likes it, has not materialized and is just a remote possibility. In any case, beyond money, what Madrid is looking for with Jovic is not to make money, but to send the player to a team that gives him minutes and to help him relaunch his career to return to the Bernabéu with more career and confidence.