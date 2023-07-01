EA Sports has expanded the FC Futures program by creating innovative training developed together with UEFA (Union of European Football Association) and announced a new partnership with Zinedine Zidane. The program will provide local teams with transportation, pitch access, community hours and training sessions at the Z5 facility in Aix-en-Provence. To announce the initiative, Zidane hosted a group training session with local kids from La Castellane (Marseille), surprisingly including the presence of former teammate David Beckham. FC Futures workouts represent the goal of growing the game for everyone. An open-access library of videos, produced in six languages ​​with the help of expert UEFA coaches, will be available free of charge worldwide on the EA Sports FC YouTube channel. “Our vision for EA Sports FC is to live at the intersection of football, technology and community,” said James Salmon, Senior Director, Brand at EA Sports. “We believe FC Futires can provide unique access and tools to inspire the next generation of football players. Partnering with the UEFA football team has enabled us to deliver innovative coaching, providing coaches with new ways to engage players, enhance their knowledge of the game and improve their technical development”.

“We are excited to collaborate with our long-standing partner EA SPORTS to enhance grassroots support,” said Jelle Goes, head of technical development at UEFA. “It is a brilliant opportunity to engage, inspire and impact the next generation of young footballers and coaches, redefining the future of football education to shape the landscape of the sport and create a lasting legacy on and off the pitch.” Frank K. Ludolph, head of UEFA technical development, added that “the opportunity to communicate directly with millions of players and bridge the gap between virtual and real-world football will benefit the game for all and help develop the ‘love and participation in the game for life”. Additionally, as part of EA Sports’ larger $10 million plan to invest in community football around the world, the brand is working locally with ambassador Zinedine Zidane. The partnership will provide local teams with access to the pitch at the Z5 facility in Aix-en-Provence, community hours, training sessions and transportation for local teams having difficulty travelling.

“I grew up playing football in the square of my residential complex in La Castellane, Marseille,” said Zinedine Zidane. “At the time, there were no football pitches and there was little access to training. Kids who play and coaches need support. Whether it’s online training or more access to high-quality pitches, improving “The opportunities for next generation play can make a huge difference. This partnership with Z5 and my role as an ambassador for FC FUTURES is intended to provide more resources and community access to grassroots football for children.” Zidane held a community-based training session for local children at the Z5 pitch, inviting former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham to surprise attendees and offer advice on free kicks, underscoring the footballing world’s commitment to provide greater access to the younger generation. “Football is so important because it brings people together and creates communities,” said David Beckham. “I’m lucky to have had the career I’ve had and it all started with grassroots football and playing local pitches in East London as a boy. It’s great to be at Z5 with EA, Zizou and these amazing kids who are all benefitting from FC Futures and starting their football journey together.”