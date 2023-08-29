Sony has released a new video dedicated to EA Sports FC 24 on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, the new genesis of FIFA that will arrive on consoles and PC on September 29th. In just over thirty seconds we see two football legends meet, David Beckham and Zinédine Zidane, who try the game on a PS5 for the first time and are struck by the realism of the graphics engine and the game’s physics. The game, available from September 29 on layStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch, can be played in early access from the 22nd of the same month for all those who have pre-ordered the Ultimate edition. This year the total rebranding of FIFA will bring several new features, including a new career mode and the ability to play with both female and male players in the same match. Additionally, according to the FIFA Ultimate Team Web App Guide, the EA Sports FC 24 Web App is scheduled to launch on September 20. Through the app, as always, it will be possible to manage your players in Ultimate Team even without starting the game.