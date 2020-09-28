Zinedine Zidane became, with Madrid’s victory against Betis, the second white coach to reach 100 victories in the league championship. Only Miguel Muñoz, who was as coach in 1959 and from April 1960 to January 1974 surpasses him in that record (he barely needed 139 to reach a hundred wins). The Madrid coach won 257 league victories in his 14 league championship campaigns. Behind the French coach are names such as Leo Beenhakker (89 victories), José Mourinho (87), Vicente del Bosque (84), Luis Molowny (74) and Vujadin Boskov (58), to name a few illustrious members of the Madrid bench.

Zidane’s first triumph came in the first match in which he sat at the Bernabéu: it was on January 9, 2016, when the whites faced Deportivo de La Coruña. Then, they thrashed the Galicians by a resounding 5-0. From that moment the formidable career of the Madrid coach began: he reached his 100th victory in 147 games (he also has 30 draws and 17 defeats). Of those 100 wins, 55 were at home (in 73 matches played at home, 75% effective) by 45 away (in 74 games as a visitor, 60%). In total, of the 147 league games he has coached, his winning percentage is 68%. Further. the white team has scored 342 goals and conceded 142. Only Mourinho has a better percentage of victories with 76% in white coaches with more than 100 league games directed (the best percentage of victories is held by Manuel Pellegrini with 81.58%, but he only managed Madrid one season with 31 wins, three draws and four losses in the league).

The other striking fact was the team he got it against: Zidane scored his first goal as a Madrid player at the Benito Villamarín stadium in 2001. In addition, the Verdiblanco stadium was the first field he visited as a visitor as Madrid coach after his first two games as a white coach (Deportivo and Sporting, his first two rivals, received them at the Bernabéu). In addition, the Sevillian stadium was the last one in which Madrid lost last season just before the stoppage due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the white coach it was the worst moment of last season: Madrid gave up the lead they had achieved a week before against Barcelona .. But for Zidane, all that was left behind. Since then, the Whites have played 13 games without losing defeat… and Zizou reached his 100th victory in the league as the Whites’ coach. Now he aspires to continue adding triumphs to continue increasing his career.