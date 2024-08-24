Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2024 – 16:54

Arthur Antunes Coimbra, Zico, 71 years old, born and raised in the Quintino neighborhood, north of Rio, today (24) received a statue in Praça Quintino Bocaíuva, where there is a bandstand, where carnival festivities were celebrated, when the “Galinho de Quintino” participated in the party in the square.

Zico was born on Lucinda Barbosa Street, which is close to the Igreja Matriz de São Jorge, another symbol of the neighborhood. The monument is part of the celebrations for the player’s 70th birthday, which will be celebrated in 2023. At the time, a vote was held between three images to be adopted as the model reproduced in the statue. The winning one is a representation of him as a player for Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, wearing his period uniform.

The statue was created by Mario Pitanguy, who immortalized other Brazilian sports legends, such as Roberto Dinamite and Ayrton Senna. “The celebration of Zico’s memory is important because of his career and the joy he brought to the people of Rio. He is a Carioca who deserves our applause and will be immortalized in this monument,” explained Marco Aurelio de Oliveira, municipal secretary of Conservation.

Zico recalled his childhood moments growing up in Quintino. “I often played carnival here. I got my hair cut with Pardal, right next door, and I took the train here at the station a lot. I also danced a lot at carnival here at Grêmio de Quintino. I think I’ve received other great tributes around the world, from Japan to here at Maracanã, but this one has a different meaning because it was the beginning of my life. It was where I started to build everything. And where I practically grew up as a citizen. So this is where I learned everything. I had a wonderful childhood. I lived here in Quintino until I got married to Sandra and started my own family, and receiving this tribute while I’m still alive makes me very happy, emotional and eternally grateful. This word that I love in Portuguese, which is gratitude, will always be there for everything you’re doing for me. So thank you very much for everything you’re doing for me,” Zico thanked.

In addition to the statue in Quintino, Zico has received tributes from Flamengo, where he has a sculpture at the club’s headquarters in Gávea; from the AquaRio Wax Museum and also from the Japanese club Kashima Antlers, where he played in the 1990s and where he is revered to this day.