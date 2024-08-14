Deputy Zhurova stated that Moscow is more expensive than other Russian cities

State Duma deputy and Olympic champion Svetlana Zhurova named the difference between Moscow and the rest of Russia. Her words are quoted by Sport24.

“There used to be a fundamental difference, because Moscow had everything, but other cities didn’t have it,” Zhurova said. She added that Moscow is more expensive than other cities, especially in terms of housing.

At the same time, the deputy believed that the situation is now smoothing out and the differences are becoming fewer. In her opinion, infrastructure is appearing that did not exist before, and the cultural and sports components of cities are also developing.

In February 2024, former Russian national football team player Ruslan Nigmatullin compared prices in Russia and the United States. Nigmatullin said that he needs about a million rubles a month to live in Moscow, but expenses in Miami are significantly higher.