Zhurova allowed the return of chess player Kosteniuk, who changed her citizenship, to Russia

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova explained the words of world chess champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, who changed her citizenship. Her statements lead “Gazeta.Ru”.

Zhurova admitted that if the situation changes, the athlete will return and live in Russia. “She understands that this is temporary. She was in demand and loved here, she was invited everywhere and looked after,” she said.

On September 29, Kosteniuk explained the change of passport. She stated that she was playing for Russia at the time, so the state used her name. Kosteniuk changed her sports citizenship to Swiss in March.

The International Chess Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian chess players to compete in international competitions under a neutral flag until January 1, 2024. After this period, athletes will be given back the right to compete under the flag of their country unless a different decision is made before then.