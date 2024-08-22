Deputy Zhurova stated that figure skater Valieva was subjected to a political steamroller

Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova has spoken out about the disqualification of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Her words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“There were double standards in relation to Kamila Valieva. It’s just that a political steamroller rolled over Kamila, one hundred percent,” Zhurova said. She added that athletes are often acquitted because they have a prepared version for this case.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport disqualified Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater’s sample from December 2021. She was stripped of her gold medals from the European Championships, the Russian Championships, and the 2022 Olympic Team Tournament (along with the entire Russian team).

Valieva, who has been suspended from competitions, takes part in ice shows. She performed for the first time since her disqualification on July 22.