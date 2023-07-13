Deputy Zhurova said that Elena Isinbayeva could go to Spain on vacation with children

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova commented on the move of two-time Olympic champion in pole vault Elena Isinbayeva to Spain. Her words lead “Gazeta.Ru”.

Zhurova said that Isinbayeva could have gone on vacation with her children, and not moved permanently. “There were a lot of stories about her. Until I hear from her herself that she made such a decision, I won’t believe it, ”she considered.

Earlier on July 12, El Digital Sur reported that the former athlete lives in Tenerife. The timing of Isinbayeva’s move is not reported.

Isinbayeva, 41, is a major in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The three-time world champion has been on the IOC Athletes’ Commission since 2016.