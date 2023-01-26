The decision of the IOC on the possible admission of Russian athletes to international competitions, subject to certain conditions, sounds “savagely mocking.” And it looks like the athletes were not allowed again. This opinion was expressed by the Olympic champion in speed skating and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova in an interview with Izvestia on Thursday, January 26.

“This is a savagely mocking intermediate solution that can split everyone even more. There are no athletes in our country who are not funded by the state. Therefore, while this decision, in my understanding, sounds like we were not allowed again. And I don’t know yet which of the athletes will be ready to fulfill it and fit the IOC criteria, ”she said.

Zhurova pointed out that an interim solution could be followed by impossible conditions that would follow a non-admission.

“There is a very important point here: the first word that was uttered was “maybe allow”. We, of course, begin to discuss all this, but we understand that after this “maybe” there may be impossible conditions for us to be admitted. Most likely, this will be the case. They have already been partially voiced, and for many athletes this will be unacceptable and impossible, ”she said.

The Olympic athlete noted that at the moment the full list of conditions has not been announced. In her opinion, those athletes who no longer train in Russia and do not receive funding from the state can fall under the criteria of the IOC. Previously, they were just as excluded from international competitions as those who live and train in Russia.

The athlete drew attention to the fact that this decision can cause a split in society and provoke a wave of suspicion towards athletes who have received permission.

“People will have a question: why was this allowed, but this was not allowed? Can you imagine what misunderstanding will be in society? Or is there something we don’t know about him? she remarked.

She also called it doubtful that any of the Russian athletes would comply with the mocking conditions of the IOC.

Earlier, on January 25, the IOC Executive Committee announced its intention to consider the admission of Russians to the competition in a neutral status and listed a number of conditions. At the same time, the executive committee called for strengthening the already existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

On February 28, the IOC recommended that international sports federations prevent Russian athletes from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

On February 22, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.