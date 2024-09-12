Deputy Zhurova on the disappearance of the expert’s report in the Valieva case: a political order

Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova responded to information about the disappearance of an expert opinion in favor of acquittal from the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Her words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Zhurova called the verdict a political order. “It was carried out in a planned manner, they deliberately delayed the publication of the results until the start of the Olympics,” she said.

Earlier, Associated Press reported that an experiment was conducted during the investigation that could prove Valieva’s innocence. WADA expert Martial Soji, recommended for the experiment, issued a conclusion that the athlete’s sample could indeed have been contaminated through dessert. However, Soji’s conclusions are not included in the reasoning part of the verdict.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) banned Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater’s sample from December 2021. Valieva insisted that the drug was consumed through dishes used by her and her grandfather.

The athlete was stripped of her gold medals from the European Championship, the Russian Championship, and the team tournament of the 2022 Olympic Games (along with the entire Russian team).