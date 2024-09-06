Zhurova said that if she were in the Paralympians’ shoes, she would have missed the closing ceremony of the Games

State Duma deputy and Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova assessed the admission of Russians to the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. Her words are quoted “Sport-Express”.

She stressed that the decision to attend the event should be made by athletes. “But I would not attend. In the current conditions, there is neither a flag nor an anthem. There is no need to attach special importance to it,” Zhurova said.

The former athlete, who participated in four Olympics, noted that she herself had never been to the closing ceremony. “Because I had other competitions right after the Olympics. The closing ceremony was not considered something important,” Zhurova added.

Earlier, on September 6, it became known that the organizing committee had provided invitations to the ceremony for Russian and Belarusian athletes, coaches and staff. It will take place on September 8.