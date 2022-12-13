“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and this team, Fred. It was an honor to work with you“. With these words, posted on Twitter immediately after the official announcements arrived from Alfa Romeo and Ferrari, the Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu wanted to greet his now former team principal Frederic Vasseur.

In fact, the French manager officially greeted the Hinwil team to arrive – formally starting from next January 9 – at the Maranello court as Mattia Binotto’s heir. Zhou obviously owes a lot to Vasseur since it was the 54-year-old engineer who promoted him to Alfa Romeo’s starting driverplacing him alongside Valtteri Bottas and above all preferring him to the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who was dismounted at the end of 2021 precisely to make room for the first Chinese driver in the history of the Circus.

Zhou’s first season in F1 was not unforgettable, with only three points finishes obtained, but the 23-year-old from Shanghai deserves credit for having showcased its qualities. In fact, on more than one occasion his races were ruined by the poor reliability of the single-seater, which did not allow him to obtain a higher score of points. Now Zhou’s task will be to convince the new Sauber CEO Andreas Seidlarrived directly from McLaren with the prospect of towing the team to the highly anticipated partnership with Audi.

Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and this team, Fred. It’s been an honor working with you! 🙌🏼#TeamZHOU pic.twitter.com/fjb1IksupN —周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) December 13, 2022