Another weekend ‘no’

More bad luck at home Alfa Romeo for the outcome of Dutch Grand Prix, closed with both riders of the Swiss team again out of the points. Judging by the strategy employed after the first downpour that hit Zandvoort, the choice of the team initially seemed to have rewarded Guanyu Zhouthen betrayed by the rapid drying out of the track and by the Safety Car following the accident of Logan Sargeant.

The impact at the ‘Tarzan’ curve

However, the real coup de grace for the Chinese materialized with the expected arrival of the second downpour, which occurred less than ten laps from the end. Just then, Zhou indeed impacted against the barriers at high speed entering the first corner, with the accident and poor visibility which then prompted Race Direction to momentarily interrupt the GP with the display of the red flag: “Finishing the race on the barrier is never nice – explained the #24 – I didn’t get injured, which is the most important thing, but I’m disappointed because up until that point we were having a decent race. The downpour was very sudden and it was a difficult time for me. I was one of the first to get into the first corner, and I wasn’t pushing given the conditions, but as soon as I hit the brakes the car hydroplaned. I couldn’t do anything, I wasn’t able to recover speed and I went straight into the barriers. Before that it was an intense race, where we spent a lot of time in good positions. We were quite strong in the wet but as soon as it dried, we didn’t have the pace to stay in the top ten. Even the Safety Car didn’t help us: we were on the medium tyres, hoping to go wide, but as soon as the race was neutralized, we ended up among those on the softs and it wasn’t possible to keep them behind. Now we move to Monza, an important race for us: let’s hope for a better result”.

Bottas is also zero

No points even for Valtteri Bottaswho started from the rear and arrived only at 14th place at the end of a colorless race, except for the start: “First of all, I am very happy that Zhou is doing well after the accident – he precised – every chaotic race is an opportunityand I believe that we weren’t able to make the most of it. We had a great start, recovering many positions and, when the rain came, we stayed on the track, which was not easy in such difficult conditions. Grip was very poor and visibility limited, which, on such a technical track, makes driving even more difficult. In the end, we didn’t have the pace to score points, especially under normal circumstances. We need to understand what happened and improve, I know everyone is working hard for that. Next is Monza: it’s an important race for us, on a completely different track, and we can definitely do better than that. There will be many people from our factory in the stands, and we look forward to all the support.”