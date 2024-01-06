Zhou in F1

First driver of Chinese nationality in the history of Formula 1, Guanyu Zhou he signed with Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season, immediately reaching the points zone on his debut in the Bahrain GP. Thanks also to an 8th place obtained in Canada (his best result ever in his career) and another top-10 achieved in Monza, the 1999 class renewed with the Swiss team for the following year, also obtaining in this case a total of six points thanks to three placings in ninth position.

Third year in 2024

Zhou's presence will also be guaranteed in 2024when the team will return to be recognized under the historical name of Sauber (unless there are surprise changes on New Year's Eve), and once again with Valtteri Bottas as a teammate. However, if there were no particular problems regarding the contract renewal for the Finn, the same was not the case for #24. In addition to the doubts about a possible promotion to the team of Theo PourchaireFormula 2 champion and member of the Sauber Academy, other rumors had also arisen, especially one lack of financial support to the Chinese pilot.

The politics of voices

A rumor that Zhou denied in an interview for Autosport: “It's all politics – commented – people were saying that Perez would announce his retirement in the Mexican GP, ​​but that didn't happen. There were also rumors from Alonso that he would trade his seat to join Red Bull. It is madness. I actually understand the media more, especially when there are other riders or newspapers from that country that generate rumors and make you worry. But inside you know what is happeningand it's pretty easy to understand them.”

How to care

Zhou therefore did not give importance to the rumors heard during his contract renewal negotiations with Sauber, so much so that he commented very directly on what he thinks: “Honestly, I don't give a fuck – he added – it's like all the other crazy things I heard when I signed the contract. I told myself to let it all flow. Since then everything has been fine. I'm pretty laid back, but sometimes it's quite funny to hear certain voicesbecause you know what awaits you: you signed the contract and there are still rumors that other people will take your place.”