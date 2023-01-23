L’Alfa Romeo was able to celebrate sixth place in the Constructors’ standings at the end of the 2022 season, the best result for the Swiss team for 10 years now. It was 2012 when the team, at the time still renamed Sauber, had obtained the same result in the ranking reserved for teams. This time the great protagonist of the stable’s ride that from 2026 will become the official Audi team was Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish ex-Mercedes, in his first year in the new team, collected 49 of the 55 overall points with which Alfa finished the championship.

At the end of the championship, however, the six points from the Chinese rookie were also decisive for Alfa Zhou Guanyu, given that the team was paired in the standings by Aston Martin and that only the best overall placings rewarded the team of former team principal Frederic Vasseur, who has now migrated to Ferrari. Since the first race of the year in Bahrain, we have seen how the relationship between the two new teammates in the Hinwil garage, Bottas and Zhou, was particularly good. Back from the triumphs with the silver arrows, in fact, Bottas made himself available to the young rookie, trying to help him in his path to entering F1.

Analyzing his first year in the Circus, Zhou himself expressed thanks for #77, explaining that he was able to admire not only the competitive side of Nastola’s veteran, but also the human one. “Let’s just say, overall, I knew he was a good guy. Everyone in the paddock says it – Zhou told the GPFans website – and even when he was at Mercedes he was very helpful. However I was totally not expecting it to be this good. In terms of kindness it is definitely higher than I expected. If there was anything I wanted to ask him I could do it openly, no problem. It was great Zhou concluded. and then of course he is also very fast. I took inspiration from his data to learn many things“.