In 2022 Italy will lose the only driver who represented it in Formula 1 during the last three seasons. In fact, Antonio Giovinazzi was not confirmed by Alfa Romeo, which preferred to focus on the youth – and the impressive economic resources – of the Chinese. Guanyu Zhou, who came third in the F2 championship this year, in his third participation in the category. Precisely for the purely ‘financial’ reasons of his arrival in the Circus, the 22-year-old from Shanghai was heavily criticized on social networks and beyond, being judged by fans to be less deserving of a seat than his other F2 colleagues. The idol of the Asian public, who recently made his debut at the wheel of the Hinwil car during the end-of-season tests, however, did not want to pay attention to those who do not appreciate him.

“I was surprised by such a strong reaction on social media – Zhou admitted during the two-day test carried out on the Yas Marina track – but I didn’t spend much time on it. The most important thing is that I have made my dream come true by reaching Formula 1 and I am proud of that. When you reach the pinnacle of motorsport, you should always expect haters to appear. But we don’t have to focus on what others are saying. The main thing is your dream and your passion. I am very happy, for my team and for those who have supported me along the way. And the opinions of others don’t interest me too much“.

In 2022, Zhou will be joined by veteran Valtteri Bottas, back from five seasons as a protagonist in Mercedes, in which he scored 10 victories and two second place finishes in the world championship standings, in the two-year period 2019-2020. According to the F2 2021 champion, Oscar Piastri, Zhou is still deserving of the opportunity he was offered. “I think it has received a lot of negative comments from social media – commented the Australian – most of which are pretty unfair, to be honest. We all know that he has some financial backing with him, but he’s not hurting or anything. It certainly isn’t coming without results “.