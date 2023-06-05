Alfa Romeo returns to the points zone

For the first time since the Australian Grand Prix, theAlfa Romeo returns to the points zoneand does it again with Guanyu Zhou: also in this case, as happened in Melbourne, the Chinese closed in ninth position a race that saw him among the main protagonists on the track, also for what happened in the final laps of the Spanish GP. In the midst of the fight with Yuki Tsunoda for the conquest of the top-10, the number 24 of the Swiss team attempted to overtake the Japanese AlphaTauri at the entrance to the first corner, however pushed out into the escape route from the rival.

The battle between Zhou and Tsunoda

A move that generated immediate protests from the Chinese for the aggressive closure of number 22, and which were heard by the Race Direction. Subsequently, in fact, Tsunoda was penalized by 5 seconds for the defense deemed incorrect, with an addition on the match time that cost the Japanese the points zone: “I really enjoyed today, it was a well-run race on my part Zhou explained. I think these have been among the best two days for me in Formula One, in terms of performance. I had a good first lap, which was crucial to give us the opportunity to get something out of this race: our pace was strong, even if there were moments where we had to manage the tires wisely. I knew I had to keep the pressure on the others to bring home a result and when the opportunity arose, I tried to force them to make a mistake. In the end, I knew I had the pace to catch Yuki: I had DRS, I was half a car ahead through the corners, but I was not given space and had no choice but to take the escape route to avoid contact. In the end things went well and we managed to bring home two points, a good result”.

Tsunoda and Zhou go wheel to wheel around Turn 1 A five-second penalty resulted for Tsunoda after race stewards ruled the Japanese driver had forced Zhou off track#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GmxhKKx8gk — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

Problems for Bottas

Completely different speech, however, as regards the other Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas. The Finn, who had come close to the points zone in Monte Carlo, in fact encountered problems right from the start of the race, as later demonstrated by his disappointing placement in 19th position: “First of all, congratulations to Zhou and the team for scoring points – he declared, then explaining what happened – he showed good pace and this is encouraging for the next races, proof of the hard work put in by the team at home in Hinwil and here at the track. As far as I’m concerned, we encountered a damage to the bottomprobably due to some debris collected at the start of the race, and this cost us quite a bit of performance: consequently, today I missed the pace altogether, I wasn’t able to fight anyone and it was quite a long race for me. I know we can put this race behind us and quickly get back on track before heading to Montreal in two weeks. The circuit will once again be completely different and I hope it suits our car. Last year we had a decent race in Montreal, getting a great result for the team: we hope to be able to repeat it and continue our streak of successes”. A possible Top-10 finish in North America would end a streak of negative results for the ex-Mercedes driver, who misses the points zone from the 8th place conquered in the first race of the world championship in Bahrain.