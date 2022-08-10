July 3, 2022: a date that Guanyu Zhou he will probably never forget. The Alfa Romeo driver, who started from the fifth row in the Silverstone Grand Prix, had very good hopes of scoring the points for the third time this season, the second in a row after eighth place in Montreal. Instead, when the traffic lights went out, the Chinese was involved in a spectacular accident triggered by Pierre Gasly and George Russell: rolling over, flying over the barriers and crashing at full speed against the fences that separate the public from the track. Him coming out unscathed mainly thanks to the Halo.

A month and a half later, the Chinese retraced those terrible moments, in which he was a passenger in his vehicle, without even being able to see where his upside-down race was ending: “It all happened so fast, but it wasn’t a good feeling, clearly. When I went upside down for the first time it wasn’t a big deal for me, also because I thought I was going to stop in the gravel. But when I then realized that even on gravel I wasn’t slowing down, I thought I was in shit up to my neck! Basically, I took my hands off the wheel, hoped and just waited for the last shot. That’s not what the pilots want, because the last shot could do any kind of damage – it’s not the coolest thing to think about. But once I got there, I thought I was pretty good: I didn’t have any broken bones, so I was happy enough“, He told Motorsport Magazine. “It was a good weekend so far, because I was starting from ninth and had a really good chance to score points. It can be said that this has hurt us, but I was very happy to leave on my own legs after such a serious accident“.