It will be that there was a lot of prejudice about him, it will be that little was expected. But with that little, Guanyu Zhou he convinced. Of course, we’re not talking about the future face of Formula 1, but a dignified and solid driver, who can be among the best 20 in the world, regardless of the suitcase of sponsors he brings with him. Although the comparison with Valtteri Bottas both merciless in terms of numbers (49-6 for the Finn) it is true that the former Mercedes from Silverstone onwards did not offer great performances, compared with those of the Chinese.

Zhou is very satisfied with his rookie season in Formula 1: “Being in F1 means putting yourself under a lot of pressure. At the start of the year I was worried about how I was going to handle it but it seems to have gone well. The way I concentrated and reached my finish line, without making any mistakes, was good. I achieved more than I would have liked: on paper there is something more we could have achieved due to retirements in some races, but at least I was able to show my potential“, these are his words to RacingNews365. “The goal was to prove to those who doubted me that I can do this job, but I myself was wondering when I would be ready for Formula 1. In the first race I scored in the points, and that’s when I took the pressure off. I’m very happy with how I performed on the track“.

The #24 thanked Bottas for helping him in his growth path: “It’s good to have at least some experience in the team because two riders can push each other. The leader of the team is usually the one making the difference, while the other learns. That’s just how I learned this year, working with Valtteri on the details that can make a big difference. All of this can make the team stronger“.