This year’s world championship saw several innovations related to the line-ups lined up by the various participating teams, many of which have decided to rely on a new purchase for the current season: in this sense, the team that made a singular choice compared to the competition was theAlfa Romeothe only one to present two new riders compared to 2021, with one of whom, moreover, known for being the only rookie present on the starting grid: Guanyu Zhou.

The 22-year-old Chinese, coming from Formula 2, has in fact made the leap in quality in the Circus without boasting a palmarès full of successes in the minor categories, so as to generate some initial perplexity about his real driving qualities, to the point of being labeled as’ pay driver ‘. A recognition that Zhou does not like at all, however, author of a 10th place in the first race of Sakhir which earned the Asian driver a placement in points: “When you become a Formula 1 driver you feel a lot of pressure – commented – because the whole world looks at you and sees your mistakes. We need to do as little as possible and talk on the track, which is the most important aspect. I’m not just here to compete: I want to assert myself, make my country proud and all those who support me. But honestly, it’s an incredible feeling to be here. I am honored to be in the Circus because it was not an easy journey to get there: in the minor categories I had my ups and downs, and I made my sacrifices. Anyway – he added – I never gave up, and I never will. I haven’t seen my family for a year, and I miss them. My goal remains to win as many points as possible, adapting as soon as possible to these cars, which at the moment have many unknowns ”.