Zhou and Alfa Romeo: renewal near?

First driver in the history of F1 of Chinese nationality, the career of Guanyu Zhou in the top series he began last season at the wheel ofAlfa Romeo, a team that in the same championship had also welcomed Valtteri Bottas directly from Mercedes. The number 24 had then signed a multi-year agreement with the Hinwil company, which however is increasingly coming to an end due to the expiration scheduled for the end of this year. However, as Team Principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi had underlined, the contract also provides the option to renewwhich would guarantee Zhou’s stay for the 2024.

No worries

A hypothesis that, despite the nominations of the third guide Theo Pourchaire and the Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich, seems to be becoming more and more concrete. This was confirmed by Zhou himself with some statements reported by Autosport: “Times have gone further than I expected, but I think that’s because Alfa Romeo and I are trying to define the final details – he has declared – to the question about “Why don’t you sign?” I can’t give an answer yet, but we’re definitely talking about it more and we’re getting closer to the conclusion. I am happy to be in this team and to spend more and more years together. The future is bright as far as the direction of the team is concerned.”. In addition, Zhou wanted to reject all rumors relating to the lack of funds, which are crucial for the contract renewal: “I have personal sponsors and I don’t know the rumors that are circulating, but I don’t feel like I’m lacking any basis from that point of view – he continued – it’s not like the first contract in Formula 1: everything depends on the team. The second is a little more detailed. There is nothing to worry about. I don’t think that what I show on the track doesn’t deserve to continue to be in this paddock. At the moment Alfa Romeo is the priority. There are not many places available and I am very interested in staying where I am.”

The 2024 starting grid

Unlike Zhou, at least as far as strictly current affairs are concerned, Alfa Romeo has already reached an agreement with Valtteri Bottas for next season, with Williams in the meantime close to reconfirming its line-up with the renewal of Logan Sargeant. If this were to happen, together with the signing of Zhou, the only company that has yet to announce its drivers for 2024 would be theAlphaTauriwith Tsunoda out of contract and with the second leadership still to be defined after the dismissal of De Vries, his replacement with Ricciardo and the subsequent injury of the latter, at this moment still away from the cockpit and replaced by the debutant Liam Lawson .