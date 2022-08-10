There was a lot of skepticism about Guanyu Zhou at the beginning of the year. More in Italy than abroad, to tell the truth, perhaps because he replaced Antonio Giovinazzi simply because of the suitcase and the financial certainties that came with it for the Alfa Romeo team. And after a good debut (immediately in the points at Sakhir), the Chinese did little to disprove his detractors, repeating his entry into the top-10 only in Montreal. He also had – it must be said – bad luck, for example in Baku. He also experienced on his skin one of the most spectacular and dangerous accidents of recent years, the rollover at Silverstone complete with a crash in the barrier at very high speed.

Despite not having a contract for next year and the demonstrations of interest in his seat by some drivers (one above all Mick Schumacher), Zhou feels himself in an iron barrel in Alfa Romeo: “At the moment I don’t feel I have to worry, even though I think that in the summer, in Spa, it’s time to talk about the future. In general, I don’t worry too much about what next year will be, whether I will be there or not. If I keep going like this, keep getting better, I don’t see why I shouldn’t stay here“.

“Looking back, I am quite impressed with the work I have done and also with the improvements I have been able to make since Bahrain. Already in the middle of my first season in Formula 1 I felt like I had dealt with all the things a driver can experience in ten years. Numerous reliability issues forced me to retire from a few races, but that’s part of the game, and then having a big accident already at this early stage of my career wasn’t the best thing that could have happened to me.“, Added the Chinese grown up in the Alpine team. “I think we would certainly have scored more points if we hadn’t had so many zeros. However, I must say that we have at least managed to achieve the objectives; we entered Q3 (in Montreal and Silverstone, ed.) and scored points twice. All in all I’m pretty happy with my season so far. Qualifying in Q3 was a big surprise for me, in my first year I didn’t think I had many opportunities to do so. On the other hand, I have ever increasing expectations: if I get knocked out in Q1 I always feel pretty angry. Now I think Q2 is always my minimum goal, even if the midfield is pretty compact now“.