When Guanyu Zhou was announced in Alfa Romeo, many have turned up their noses. Especially in Italy, considering that the Chinese took away Antonio’s job Giovinazzi thanks to his suitcase and – therefore – the financial security that came with it for Alfa Romeo. At the start of the season, the Chinese did not do much to dispel these suspicions: after his debut in the points in Bahrain, he entered the top-10 again only in Montreal.

Yet despite the absence of a contract for 2023 and the interest in its seat shown by some drivers (Mick Schumacher above all), Zhou was calm about next season: “At the moment I don’t feel I need to worry about next year, although I think that in the summer, in Spa, it is time to talk about the future. In general, I don’t worry too much about what next year will be, whether I will be on track or not, because I believe that if I continue to go as I am doing, continuing to improve race after race, I don’t see why I shouldn’t stay here.“.

“If I look back, I am quite impressed with the work I have done and also with the progression I have been able to make from Bahrain onwards. Already after half a year, I felt like I had gone through all the things an F1 driver has to go through in 10 years. Numerous reliability issues forced me to retire from some races, but that’s part of the game, and then having a big accident at this early stage of my career wasn’t the best thing to have to deal with.“, Continued the Chinese from Alpine school. “I think we would certainly have scored more points if we hadn’t had so many zeros, but we at least managed to hit the targets; we went in and got points twice so I’m happy in that respect. Overall I am quite satisfied. Especially the entry into Q3 was a big surprise for me, because in my first year I didn’t think I had many opportunities to do so. So it was a good result, a good boost for the future. On the other hand, I feel that my expectations for myself are obviously increasing, because even though it’s still difficult, if I’m out in Q1 I always feel pretty angry. Now I feel that Q2 is always my minimum goal, even if the midfield is quite compact now“.