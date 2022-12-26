Along with many fun and spectacular moments, the 2022 Formula 1 season also gave us moments of panic and terror. It happened to Silverstone, in the British GP, when a huge carom in turn 1 caused the Chinese Alfa Romeo to fly into the gravel escape route Zhou Guanyu. The unfortunate driver from Shanghai found himself a passenger in an unmanageable car that began to overturn in a runaway fashion over and over again, until it ended its race against the safety nets that divide the gravel escape route from the fans, beyond the pile of tires which determines the end of the protective barriers and the beginning of the grandstands.

Poor Zhou was trapped inside the car for several minutes upside down before he could be pulled out. Incredibly, however, the standard-bearer of the Hinwil team left practically unharmed from the crash. Despite the very serious failure of the roll-bar, carefully investigated by the FIA, the Silverstone accident was yet another demonstration of thehigh level of security with which current F1 cars are equipped. The three times world champion Jackie Stewartchampion of F1 safety at the turn of the late 60s and early 70s, revealed to the site Express Sports that he feared for Zhou’s life when he realized the dynamics of the crash.

“We have a great sport. Now there are very large escape routes – explained the legendary Scottish driver – look at the crash we had at Silverstone. I was watching the race at home with Helen, my wife, and said ‘he’s a dead man. He can’t be alive’. And yet a moment later [Zhou] he walked out of the car. It is a wonderful thing. In our times when accidents happened there were often fires and no one could reach the pilot. The race never stopped“. Now, fortunately, much has changed and a great contribution is owed to the efforts of Stewart and his colleagues at the time.