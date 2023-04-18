Zhou electrocuted by Alonso

As happens to many children, we are passionate about the sport or the most popular team of the moment. And for a kid who approached Formula 1 in the early years of the new millennium, the most popular options were two: Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. Guanyu Zhou he chose as his idol Nandowho in 2005 – fresh from his second title – won the second edition of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Among the audience there was also this six-year-old boy, brought to the circuit by his father who was passionate about engines, who from that moment decided that Alonso would be his role model. Zhou won his first races with karts, finishing on the podium on his debut, and soon established himself as the best prospect in his country, until he was called first by Ferrari and then by the Renault Academy.

Zhou-Alonso, the two meetings

In the meantime, Alonso had momentarily left Formula 1, but fate wanted the two-time world champion to cross paths again with the Chinese: first in 2014 (the last year of Nando in Ferrari) then and more seriously in 2021, when Renault became Alpine and welcomed the Spaniard back into Formula 1, promoting Zhou to third driver. Now the #24 of Alfa Romeo retraces the year of apprenticeship with Professor Alonso.

Zhou’s words

“I was his biggest fan as a kid, he’s my racing idol. I had to ride the Alpine A521 in PL1 of the Austrian GP, ​​my only thought was not to crash. But he reassured me, he told me I could ask him any question“, these are the words of the Chinese in a long interview with The Athletic. “It was nice to see him help a young driver, I really appreciated that. I’m really happy that he is getting these results. He has a fast car and he can put on a show, it’s fantastic“.