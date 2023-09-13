Alfa Romeo, Zhou confident in renewal

With the confirmations of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Mercedes and barring sensational surprises, there are four seats to be assigned in the 2024 F1 season: the two of AlphaTauri, that of Logan Sargeant in Williams and that of Guanyu Zhou in Alfa Romeo.

If until a few months ago the Chinese rider seemed rather solid in Hinwil, the latest developments see him in more difficulty. Zhou hasn’t scored a point since Montmeló, while teammate Valtteri Bottas entered the top-10 in Montreal and Monza, and at the moment there is no news on his contract renewal, which expires at the end of the year. A renewal that Alessandro Alunni Bravi has defined as a priority.

The words of Alunni Bravi

To our microphones, the Alfa Romeo team representative spoke about Zhou’s renewal: “There is a dialogue on some important topics that will have an impact on the 2026 season. We are making choices in the medium to long term, about which there is a dialogue. With Valtteri Bottas we have a multi-year agreement, while Zhou’s contract expires at the end of this season. We are talking to him, because the priority for us is to have stability and continuitygiven the many changes underway”.

However, Sauber is looking around and Alunni Bravi himself admits it: “If the conditions are not right to continue with him, we are evaluating other options so as not to be caught unprepared. Our choices will depend on the options on the market. If opportunities open up to get riders considered top drivers, therefore functional to the project of an official team, we will seize them. However, if these opportunities were not there, we would make valid choices for our project”. It’s no secret that Alfa is considering promoting Theo Pourchaire, already a candidate for the seat that belonged to Antonio Giovinazzi and which was then taken by Zhou. Now the Frenchman, who is one step away from the Formula 2 title, has significantly strengthened his credentials.

Zhou’s words

Zhou, for his part, is convinced he can stay in F1. These are his words to CGTN Europe: “I don’t know where I’ll be in two years, but at the moment I’m very happy. Next year my goal is to stay here, the team and I know each other much better after working together for two years. I don’t think there are any money problems. People always like to create rumors around me and money. Perhaps the negotiations were a little delayed but now it’s a matter of defining the final details, everything is always a little more complicated than in the first contract“.