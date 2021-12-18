Lawyer Sergei Zhorin in an exclusive interview “Channel Five“On Saturday, December 18, reported the details and background of the scandal related to the publication of a video from the wedding of the daughter of the Krasnodar” golden judge “Elena Khakhaleva.

It is noted that after the lawyer’s act, the judge’s colleagues demanded that he be deprived of his status as a lawyer.

According to him, shortly before the video was published, he visited the Krasnodar Regional Court. At the entrance he was “inspected even more severely than at the airport.” Then he was surrounded by a crowd of lawyers who offered to guarantee this or that result in the course of the trial for money.

“I was amazed that it was as if I had entered the market. I was surprised, because I have never seen such a thing in my life: not in Moscow, or in any other region. I heard that there is corruption and some such things, but in such an open and obvious form – it shocked me, ”Zhorin admitted.

After that, the lawyer could not get an appointment with the chairman of the Krasnodar Regional Court. He was not enrolled and asked the guard how to enroll, to which he received an answer that the chairman does not accept and “it is impossible to enroll anywhere”.

“I realized that there are some secret entrances and exits, and it made me think,” the channel’s interlocutor said.

Zhorin explained that he shared footage from the luxurious wedding of his daughter Khakhaleva on social networks after he received a video from a man whose name the lawyer refused to name. He stressed that he did not expect such a violent response.

“I had no task either to discredit anyone or anything else. I turned off the phone, and when I turned it on the next day, I saw a large number of re-posts, quotes, and so on. I think there is a combination of [причин]: there was an information vacuum; plus, maybe I described all this very emotionally; and it is important that, apparently, this woman had a large number of enemies who took it all and brought it to the front pages, ”the star lawyer explained the reasons for the scandal.

The events that followed the publication surprised Zhorin. The first person who spoke in favor of stripping him of his status as a lawyer was the president of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers (FPA). Then the council of judges of the Krasnodar Territory joined him, and after them all the local criminal judges demanded to punish the lawyer.

“Ironically, this legal fact may be a reason for me to challenge any judge from the Krasnodar Criminal Collegium, because they have a personal or indirect interest, hostility towards me. There is a myth that I fought with someone there. I have not fought with anyone! This is not a planned action. This is the power of social networks and a set of circumstances, ”summed up Zhorin.

December 17 lawyer demanded an apology from the President of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers Yuri Pilipenko, who demanded to deprive him of his status as a lawyer. The scandal was actively discussed in the media, after which Pilipenko turned to the Moscow Bar Association with a request to check Zhorin’s actions for compliance with the Lawyer’s Code of Professional Ethics. First of all, it was necessary to evaluate the allegedly inaccurate information about the wedding of Khakhaleva’s daughter.

On December 15, a representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia announced that the former judge of the Krasnodar Regional Court, Elena Khakhaleva, had stolen more than 1 million rubles from January 2016 to July 2019. During the specified period, she was absent from work for 127 days, while she did not report that she was not actually working. The court staff, under the influence of the judge’s deception, entered the data that she worked in the salary table, after which they agreed on them. As a result, Khakhaleva received a salary fraudulently.

On the same day, it became known that Khakhaleva had left Russia. Earlier, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded to initiate a criminal case of fraud and official forgery against the former judge. The request was sent to the qualification collegium of judges.

The scandal around Judge Khakhaleva erupted in 2017. Then the information spread on the Internet that the stars of Russian show business performed at her daughter’s wedding. As reported by the media, the cost of the celebration amounted to about $ 2 million. The woman was called the “golden judge”.

At the same time, it later turned out that Khakhaleva could not hold the office of a judge, since her diploma turned out to be fake.