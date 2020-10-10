Zhong Shanshan, president of Nongfu, in a 2015 photo. Jiang Xin / Getty Images /

In China, a new land of opportunities, even water makes millionaires. If anyone can attest to this, it is Zhong Shanshan, whose company Nongfu, dedicated to bottling and marketing the liquid element, went public last September in Hong Kong causing a rain of banknotes. Thanks to this, whoever was a worker, journalist or mushroom picker has been catapulted to the podium of the richest people in the Asian giant.

There is no store in China, from the most modern shopping centers to the neighborhood stalls, that does not have the famous red-cap bottles on its shelves. On its label, also red and in which a green mountain floats on a lake, it reads Nongfu Shanquan, “the farmer’s spring”. These bottles, at two yuan a unit (0.25 euros), contain the country’s best-selling and drunk water – tap water is not drinkable – with a market share of 20%.

Such dominance fueled the thirst of investors, who jumped on the stocks of the company as soon as it began its journey on the trading floor of Hong Kong. On its first day, its price soared above 54%. Perhaps because everyone drinks water, Nongfu also marked another milestone in its premiere regarding the volume of trading of its titles: more than 700,000 individuals bid for the 388 million shares that went on sale.

Nongfu’s market capitalization is now estimated at $ 47 billion (€ 40 billion). Analysts attribute its success to its solvency, based on a strong business model with stable and predictable revenues. In 2019, it posted revenue of 24 billion yuan (3 billion euros) and 5 billion (629 million euros) of net profit. Up to two-thirds of the company’s profits come from bottled water, a sector that will grow in China at an annual average of 10% over the next five years, according to predictions by the consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

Impact of covid-19

The company has suffered the damaging effects of the pandemic. As many businesses had to close their doors due to strict social distancing measures, aggregate sales in the first five months of the year are down 18% from the previous. A downturn that, however, has not stopped the tide of investors.

The Nongfu explosion has raised the value of 84% under Zhong’s control to $ 40.3 billion (€ 34.5 billion), according to estimates by Bloomberg. Thanks to this, for a while on that prodigious morning he became the richest person in China, overtaking the founders of the two great technological giants, Tencent and Alibaba, Pony Ma and Jack Ma, respectively; before falling back to third place. His total assets are now estimated at about 50,000 million dollars (43,000 million euros), while previously it was around 18,000 (15,500). The operation, therefore, has been close to tripling its wealth. Not bad for someone who started their professional career on the low side.

Zhong was born in Hangzhou in 1954. At the age of 12, he was forced to drop out of school after his parents were victims of the barbarity of the Cultural Revolution. He began working as a construction laborer, until a scholarship allowed him to complete an undergraduate degree in Chinese Philology at Zhejiang University. He then became a reporter for the official newspaper of the province, the Zhejiang Daily, which he left in 1988 to venture into the business world. He served as a mushroom picker and sales agent for a beverage company until he launched his own, selling erectile dysfunction pills. With this product, made from the shell of turtles, he made his first fortune, but as soon as the regulators put the magnifying glass on its effectiveness, he changed fields.

In 1996 he jumped into something more ordinary, perhaps the most ordinary: water. Nongfu sold his first bottle the following year. It didn’t seem like a very accurate decision: the bottled water market was saturated and full of established competitors. For this reason, Zhong chose to emphasize that his was natural – from the Qiandao lagoon in Zhejiang itself – while the rest were chemically purified. The strategy worked, bringing Nongfu liquid to the mouths of millions of Chinese citizens and then onto the stock market. “It is healthier and cheaper, which is why it is the favorite of most people,” says Li Huiying, a homemaker based in Beijing.

But water is not the only business with which Zhong got it right, nor is it the only IPO with which he has multiplied his assets. A second triumph is its stakes in Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy, a company that produces tests for the detection of covid-19, whose shares have soared more than 2000% since it began trading in Shanghai at the beginning of last April. . Both successes have lifted Zhong to 22nd place on the list of the world’s richest people, according to Bloomberg. In this new land of opportunity, not even mushroom pickers’ dreams have a roof.