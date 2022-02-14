Former vice speaker of the Russian State Duma, son of LDPR chairman Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Igor Lebedev spoke publicly for the first time about his father’s condition. He published a relevant post in Facebook.

“Only live!” Lebedev wrote, adding that he was very worried. According to publication sources URA.RUearlier it was Lebedev who opposed the disclosure of any information about Zhirinovsky’s disease.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health commented on the state of the politician, assessing it as stable.

Zhirinovsky’s hospitalization was reported on 9 February. The press service of the Ministry of Health said that the LDPR leader has been in a hospital in Moscow since February 2. It was clarified that the politician became infected with the omicron strain of the coronavirus. According to Kommersant, Zhirinovsky hid for two weeks that he was ill with COVID-19.