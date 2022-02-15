Former vice speaker of the Russian State Duma, son of LDPR chairman Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Igor Lebedev spoke publicly for the first time about the condition of his father, who was hospitalized with COVID-19. The relevant post wrote on your Facebook.

He accompanied the publication with the status of “worried.”

Igor Lebedev son of Vladimir Zhirinovsky

health rumors

Zhirinovsky was hospitalized on February 2 due to complications caused by the omicron strain. According to the latest information from the department, doctors assess his condition as stable and continue to provide the policy with all the necessary medical care.

On February 14, a deputy from the Liberal Democratic Party, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, Yaroslav Nilov, said in an interview with Lenta.ru that reports in the media about Zhirinovsky’s brain inflammation were rumors. According to him, many unreliable Telegram channels publish such statements in pursuit of a sensation.

Later it became known that LDPR lawyers were collecting false media reports about the state of health of party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky in order to file lawsuits. It is noted that recently the Liberal Democratic Party has faced an “unprecedented level of lies” in the media. Almost every day in some media there are reports based on rumors and conjectures about Zhirinovsky’s condition, which often contradict themselves. “We call on all media that value their reputation to stop quoting and reprinting anonymous rumors about Vladimir Zhirinovsky,” the press service of the political force said.

Estimates and forecasts

The key issue in the story of the hospitalization of the leader of the LDPR, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, about whose condition there is now very little official information, was he removed from the ventilator or not. So says the immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov. He shared his opinion with Lenta.ru. According to the doctor, a long stay on a ventilator threatens with consequences, as it leads to multiple organ failure and nosocomial infections. “If he has been on a ventilator for a long time, this, to put it mildly, is not very good. This is necessary if a person dies otherwise, there is a hopeless situation, ”Kryuchkov shared.

At the same time, the URA.ru portal reported that there was no threat to the life of the Russian politician. He just continues to breathe through the oxygen mask from time to time. Zhirinovsky is being treated by the best specialists who regularly hold consultations regarding his condition and treatment methods. Leading physicians of the country participate in these meetings.

Political life in the hospital walls

In addition to Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov also ended up in the hospital. Later, he said that he feels good, is holding on, and his condition is working. When asked how long the politician would stay in the hospital, he replied that doctors were still monitoring his health. “I will be late due to the situation, they are checking my health now,” the politician added. Zyuganov is in the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital (TsKB) with signs of an acute respiratory viral infection. According to the deputy of the State Duma, secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergey Obukhov, Zyuganov underwent a computed tomography scan, which did not reveal lung damage.

It was also reported that Gennady Zyuganov and Vladimir Zhirinovsky, previously hospitalized at the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, met in the hospital. At the meeting, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party asked his colleague in parliament why they did not put the chairman of the Just Russia – For Truth party, Sergei Mironov, with them. Zyuganov later denied the fact of this conversation. “I wished Vladimir Volfovich, as it should be, recovery, made a number of recommendations on this topic, but with such an illness, no meetings can take place,” the politician responded. He said that Zhirinovsky was supposed to maintain the regime of self-isolation during the coronavirus.