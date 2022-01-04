The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky wished the honored artist, actress and TV presenter Maria Shukshina to slowly die from the coronavirus. The politician made such a statement on the air of the TV channel NTV…

“If you don’t want to do the vaccine, don’t. Stay at home, get infected and die slowly, ”Zhirinovsky criticized Shukshina’s position against vaccination. According to him, the Honored Artist of Russia commits “heinous deeds” and is engaged in “destructive propaganda.”

Earlier, the chairman of the State Duma’s health protection committee, surgeon Dmitry Khubezov commented on the meeting of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with the participation of Shukshina, at which vaccination was actively condemned and its negative effects were discussed.

According to the politician, statements that after vaccination against COVID-19 the incidence is increasing is stupidity and complete nonsense. Khubezov also said that such statements are “pure populism at its worst”, which “has nothing to do with medicine at all.”