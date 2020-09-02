The head of the press service of the LDPR faction in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Alexander Dupin, said that the leader of the LDPR Vladimir Zhirinovsky had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, reports TASS.

“The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia became a voluntary participant in large post-registration clinical trials of the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus, Sputnik V, developed by the Center. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of Russia, ”he said.

Dupin noted that in addition to the politician, at this stage of research, 40 thousand Russian citizens will receive the vaccine, which “corresponds to the best world standards.”

He also added that Zhirinovsky will receive the second part of the vaccine at the end of September, after which doctors will monitor his health for six months.

As a reminder, on August 11, Russia was the first in the world to register a vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The drug was named “Sputnik V”; on August 15, its production began in the Russian Federation.