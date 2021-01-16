The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky wanted to take part in the auction at which the scandalous monument to Alenka from Novovoronezh was exhibited. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

However, the politician is ready to pay only 200 thousand rubles for the sculpture, not a million. According to Zhirinovsky, the price of one million rubles is not entirely fair. “It turns out that at first everyone rejected it, declared it ugly, but put it up for auction for a lot of money. Why all of a sudden? ” He asked.

The monument will be sold at auction on February 15. The initial cost of the lot will be one million rubles. Part of the money from the auction will go to charity.

The statue was conceived as the embodiment of the legend about a girl who found a picturesque place by a stream and called people there. This is how the village of Novaya Alenovka appeared, whose 250th anniversary they decided to celebrate by erecting this monument. However, the Russians criticized the art object because of its frightening face and disproportionate size – it was nicknamed the monument to Russian Death. Local residents asked to remove Alenka, as she allegedly dishonors their hometown.