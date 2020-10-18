LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, in connection with the coronavirus epidemic, called for an urgent ban on travel abroad for tourism purposes on his Telegram channel.

According to Zhirinovsky, the decision to resume the tourist flow from Russia, for example, to Turkey, was premature, as holidaymakers brought a “second wave” of coronavirus.

Zhirinovsky also writes that those responsible for the decision to open the borders should be punished.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky spoke about the most effective method of combating coronavirus. The politician is convinced that vaccination is the best way to fight the virus.