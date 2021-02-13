The head of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, called on the spouses to sleep in separate apartments. According to him, this way they will be able to sleep well and miss each other. The politician’s words, uttered at a meeting with young people on the eve of Valentine’s Day, are quoted RIA News…

According to Zhirinovsky, a husband and wife, living in the same square, bore each other – and not because they are somehow bad, but because they are tired. “When there is an apartment nearby, on the same staircase, but you have different apartments, then every time you meet as if on a date, you miss, you have a desire to be together, it is not necessary that it will end in a close relationship, maybe you just have tea “- explained the head of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Earlier, Zhirinovsky suggested at meetings of the State Duma to pour water into the “scoundrels” for the deputies. According to him, there are bottles on the tables of officials, from which they do not finish the water, and they have to pour it out. Zhirinovsky also asked to organize “pepsikolny” days in parliament.